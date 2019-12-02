Ivanka Trump to visit Indianapolis on Wednesday

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and adviser of President Donald Trump, listens as President Trump talks to the media on his way to the Marine One helicopter, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, as they leave the White House in Washington, en route to Texas. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to President Donald Trump, will visit Indianapolis on Wednesday and Thursday, the White House said Monday.

Ivanka Trump and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross serve as co-chairs of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which will hold its quarterly meeting Thursday on the campus of the Indiana Women’s Prison in Indianapolis, the White House said.

The board, which includes Gov. Eric Holcomb and Western Governors University President Scott Pulsipher, makes recommendations to the National Council for the American Worker. President Trump established the council by executive order in July 2018 as a way to “to ensure that America’s students and workers have access to affordable, relevant, and innovative education and job training that will equip them to compete and win in the global economy.”

On Wednesday evening, Ivanka Trump will tour Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Holcomb and other members of the board.

On Thursday morning, board members will tour the Indiana Women’s Prison to learn about “The Last Mile,” a business-skills and coding training program to help prisoners move into the workforce after their incarceration, before convening their fourth meeting.

The public can listen to the meeting and provide comments. Click here for those details.