Ivy Tech and Circle City Broadcasting’s Multicultural Media Producing Program begins

A view from the promotional video for the Multicultural Media Producing Program at Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis. (Image from Video Aired on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s Multicultural Media Producing Program officially kicked off Tuesday night.

The MMPP is aimed at training today’s students to become tomorrow’s news producers and leaders.

The one-year certificate program at Ivy Tech Community College is a collaboration between WISH-TV’s parent company Circle City Broadcasting, Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis, JPMorgan Chase, and the DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation.

20 students will learn how newscasts are written, produced, and broadcasted.