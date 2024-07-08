Ivy Tech and UIndy partner up to launch new degree program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ivy Tech and the University of Indianapolis have partnered up to give students a chance to further their education.

The 2+2 Transfer Degree program will allow students who have earned an associate’s degree in select majors and have a GPA of 3.0 to transfer to UIndy with guaranteed admission.

These majors include fields such as social work, history, business, and many more.

Ben Houston, assistant director of admissions at the University of Indianapolis, says that most students enter community college with the intent of transferring, but less than half actually take the steps towards receiving their bachelor’s degree.

“Ivy Tech Community College statewide is a fantastic resource for students. We have always had strong relationships at the University of Indianapolis with Ivy Tech and with our local community. But the transfer is a two-way street. Ivy Tech does a great job of guiding their students towards those outcomes,” Houston said.

If students transfer to UIndy, there will be measures in place to provide financial support for incoming students. Students can receive up to $16,000 in merit-based aid and have an opportunity to apply for scholarships.