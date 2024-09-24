Ivy Tech to host disability resource fair Sept. 28

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Ivy Tech Community College will host a disability resource fair Sept. 28 at its Indianapolis campus.

Connections Case Management and Self Advocates of Indiana are holding the event in partnership with Ivy Tech.

The organizations plan to gather waiver agencies, community organizations, employers, educational groups and businesses to share information and resources for individuals with disabilities and their families.

The fair will have over 70 vendors, including Anthem Medicaid, New Hope of Indiana and New Beginnings Behavior Intervention Services.

There will also be a food truck, raffles and other activities for attendees.

If you go

The fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College’s conference center, 2820 N. Meridian St.

Claire Rafford covers higher education for Mirror Indy in partnership with Open Campus. Contact Claire at claire.rafford@mirrorindy.org or on social media @clairerafford.