Ivy Tech to host job, resource fair Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Ivy Tech Community College, in partnership with U.S. Rep. André Carson, will host a job and resource fair Aug. 6 at Ivy Tech’s Indianapolis campus.

The event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Ivy Tech’s Conference Center and Culinary Institute, 2820 N. Meridian St.

There will be more than 80 employers at the event, including Eli Lilly and Co., the Indianapolis Airport Authority, Eskenazi Health and Republic Services.

Several community organizations, such as Gleaners Food Bank and Horizon House, also will be at the fair to meet with attendees and provide resources.

If you go

You can find more information and resources about how to prepare for a job fair on Ivy Tech’s website. You can also see a full list of employers who are attending the fair here.

For more information, email Indianapolis-careerlink@ivytech.edu. You do not need to register in advance to attend the event.

Claire Rafford covers higher education for Mirror Indy in partnership with Open Campus. Contact Claire at claire.rafford@mirrorindy.org or on social media @clairerafford.