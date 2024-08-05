Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Ivy Tech to host job, resource fair Tuesday

Ivy Tech Community College location in Indianapolis, Indiana. (WISH Photo)
by: Claire Rafford, Mirror Indy
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Ivy Tech Community College, in partnership with U.S. Rep. André Carson, will host a job and resource fair Aug. 6 at Ivy Tech’s Indianapolis campus.

The event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Ivy Tech’s Conference Center and Culinary Institute, 2820 N. Meridian St.

There will be more than 80 employers at the event, including Eli Lilly and Co., the Indianapolis Airport AuthorityEskenazi Health and Republic Services

Several community organizations, such as Gleaners Food Bank and Horizon House, also will be at the fair to meet with attendees and provide resources.

If you go

You can find more information and resources about how to prepare for a job fair on Ivy Tech’s website. You can also see a full list of employers who are attending the fair here

For more information, email Indianapolis-careerlink@ivytech.edu. You do not need to register in advance to attend the event.

Claire Rafford covers higher education for Mirror Indy in partnership with Open Campus. Contact Claire at claire.rafford@mirrorindy.org or on social media @clairerafford.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMPD: Man critically wounded in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Debby makes landfall in northern...
Weather Stories /
Indiana Task Force 1 deploys...
Weather Stories /
Why Jonathan Taylor thinks Colts...
Sports /
Can private schools design their...
Education /
80 kids are published authors...
News /
Coxhall Children’s Garden gets a...
Local News /
How chicken wings became America’s...
Focus on Food Stories /