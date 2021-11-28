Local

Jacket of missing toddler found in White River

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Search crews found the jacket of 2-year-old Emma Sweet in the White River Saturday, but no signs of the toddler, who has been missing since Wednesday.

Sweet and her father, Jeremy Sweet, were reported missing Thursday. Around 6 a.m. Friday, duck hunters found her father’s truck submerged in the East Fork of the White River about a mile south of Columbus.

Jeremy Sweet was inside of the vehicle when it was found by the hunters, but Emma Sweet wasn’t.

“We will continue to search until we find her,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew Myers.

Jeremy Sweet was hospitalized for hypothermia, and is not fully coherent. The sheriff said Jeremy Sweet gave detectives two different stories early on in the investigation.

“The questions were like ‘Look, where did you last see her?’ That’s what he’s telling us — he put her on the hood of the vehicle, and fell asleep, and when he woke up, she was gone,” Myers said.

The sheriff’s office says Jeremy Sweet is out on bond for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of methamphetamine.

Two dozen rescuers from the Department of Natural Resources, Indiana State Police and the sheriff’s office are looking for Emma Sweet.

Myers is asking the public to not help, but he appreciates their concern.

“I’ve been trying to help since last night, but the officer said they had the dogs out and it would take away from the scent,” said Columbus resident Greg Hill.

Officials are expected to resume their search Sunday morning.