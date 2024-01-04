Jack’s Donuts co-founder dies at 91

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — The “Grams” behind Jack’s Donuts has died, the business has announced on social media.

Ada Pfenninger Marcum, 91, died Saturday at The Willows of New Castle nursing home surrounded by family, her obituary from Hinsey Brown Funeral Service says. Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, with visitation starting at 11 a.m. at the funeral home at 3406 S. Memorial Drive in New Castle.

Ada and her late husband, Jack Marcus Sr., opened the first Jack’s Donuts location on the south side of New Castle on April 1, 1961. They’d bought Bill’s Donut Shop and renamed it.

A Tuesday social media post from Jack’s Donuts said Ada is the mother of second-generation owner Jack Marcum Jr. and grandmother of current chief executive officer Lee Marcum and chief operating officer Austin Marcum.

“Over the last 60+ years, Ada had a front-row seat to the growth of Jack’s Donuts,” the post said. “She was our company’s biggest fan up until the end. The Marcum, Owens, Imel, and Butler families mourn her loss but are thankful for every moment we were lucky enough to share with our ‘Grams.’”

Ada also was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church’s Philanthropic Educational Organization, and enjoyed watching her grandchildren and their activities, her obituary says.

Jack’s Donuts has 17 central Indiana locations, including several in Indianapolis and others in Brownsburg, Carmel, Crawfordsville, Fishers, Franklin, Greenfield, Greenwood, Kokomo, Plainfield and Westfield. The Fishers location opened in spring 2013 as the first franchise of the business.

New Castle is about a 50-minute drive east of downtown Indianapolis.