Jake Huber’s Total Fun Productions spotlights Indy music, creatives

Indianapolis-based creator and founder of Total Fun Productions, Jake Huber, has spent years building a portfolio of local music videos and documentary-style profiles. “For those who don’t know me,” he says, “I’m just a guy local to Indianapolis who came up doing music videos and profile pieces on people I think are dope.” After a few years, he launched Total Fun Productions, handling everything from producing and directing to working behind the camera.

Total Fun Productions Owner Jacob Huber interviews Union Western owner Jerry Lee Atwood at his shop. (Provided Photo/Jake Huber)

Huber’s career trajectory was influenced by his work in reality TV over the last eight years, where he learned the ropes in multiple departments. “I love getting my hands in every department and I can never just stick with one title,” he says. His first big project, the documentary “Mississippi Hands,” premiered at Kan-Kan Cinema and solidified his passion for producing. “After the premiere, I felt like I could definitely produce more content and tell stories better,” he explains.

Among his projects, “Music In Transit” has become a central focus. The series, co-created with IndyGo during the construction of the Red Line, showcases local musicians performing live on Indianapolis buses. “We wanted to make something that shows how positive the bus line could be by equally showcasing Indiana musicians and the use of public transportation,” Huber says. He believes “Music In Transit” has brought needed exposure to the Indianapolis music scene, stating, “Indiana definitely deserves more attention for its artists and musicians. It always makes me happy giving someone a proper video session they can use for promotional purposes.”

Looking ahead, Jake is preparing for the release of ten new episodes of “Music In Transit” as well as two short documentaries focused on Indiana creatives Justin Lim and Jerry Lee Atwood. “I’m always up to no good,” he jokes, pointing out the diversity of Total Fun’s projects, which range from music videos to corporate work. He adds that a major challenge in filmmaking is managing chaos on set: “There are so many parts to a full-blown production. I always make sure to document how many people work on my sets so people understand how much hard work goes into a shoot.”

For upcoming collaborations, Jake has his sights set on Midwestern talents like Omar Apollo, Midxwst, and Durand Jones, all of whom have connections to Indiana. Reflecting on his journey, Jake shares that some of his documentary work has developed from initial collaborations with musicians, as with Double A, whose live performance videos eventually led Huber to profile the artist’s family-owned business.

With Total Fun Productions, Huber continues to champion Indiana’s creative scene, bringing together music, art, and the local community through innovative storytelling.

Katie Marple is a WISH-TV Lifestyle Digital Contributor. This article was edited by WISH-TV’s Digital Lifestyle Content Producer Dylan Hodges.