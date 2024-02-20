James Taylor bringing his ‘All-Star Band’ to Ruoff Music Center

Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor is bringing his All-Star Band to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Provided Photo/Live Nation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor is bringing his All-Star Band to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville this June.

“An Evening with James Taylor and His All-Star Band” is set for Tuesday, June 11, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. General parking is included in the ticket price. Premier Parking, ticket upgrades, and VIP experiences are also available.

James Taylor is a master of writing introspective, sometimes autobiographical lyrics in a way that resonates with listeners of all ages, while his warm baritone and unique style of guitar playing still inspire young musicians everywhere.

Taylor has sold 100 million albums since the release of his self-titled debut in 1968. He is best known for hit songs “Fire and Rain,” “Something in the Way She Moves,” “Carolina In My Mind,” and “Sweet Baby James.”

