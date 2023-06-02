Jamestown man arrested for child exploitation

JAMESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A Jamestown man was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of child exploitation and child pornography charges, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to a release, the Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation Task Force received a CyberTipLine report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by the Indiana State Police. Officers found that Travis Long had child abuse material.

C.A.S.E Task Force and assisting law enforcement agencies served a search warrant for Long at his home in Jamestown.

Long was arrested and taken to Boone County Jail, pending charges of 3 counts of child exploitation and 5 counts of possession of child pornography.