Jane Pauley visits Indy to open health center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Residents on the city’s northeast side have a new option for affordable health care.

The Jane Pauley Community Health Center had a grand-opening celebration Tuesday afternoon for its newest location. It’s at East 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue in a building that once was a Marsh grocery.

The center’s namesake is a former WISH-TV anchor and Warren Central High School graduate. Pauley said Tuesday it’s important to offer residents an alternative to just visiting the emergency room.

“Emergency rooms don’t do wellness. They don’t do vaccines. They don’t ask how things are going at home. They don’t ask the kinds of questions that your doctor does …. your doctor… where your medical records are.”

Founded in 2009, the Pauley centers offer services including family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics an gynecology, and dental services regardless of insurance status.

RELATED: Jane Pauley returns to Indiana to open health center in April 2015