Local

Janet Jackson coming to Noblesville for ‘Together Again’ tour

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — After four years, Janet Jackson has announced her return to the road. She’s officially going on her “Together Again” tour featuring Ludacris as a special guest, and she’s making a stop in Noblesville along the way!

Jackson will be touring across 33 cities. She’ll be in Noblesville May 26 at the Ruoff Music Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Thursday through the Citi Entertainment program.