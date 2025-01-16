Jay County to honor EMT-paramedic who died on duty

PORTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Jay County on Friday will close streets for a processional to honor an emergency medical technician-paramedic who died on duty last week.

Larry M. Nuckols, 53, of Portland, served in emergency medical services for over 32 years and was a U.S. Army veteran with three combat deployments, his obituary says. He was a 1990 Blackford High School graduate.

Jay County EMS wrote in a social media post on Saturday, the day after his death, “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a great paramedic, coworker, father and friend. At approximately 8 pm on 1/10/2025, all of us heard those chilling words ‘Man down, CPR in progress’ within our own walls. We deal with death in ways that most people outside of our EMS world would not and could not understand. But to apply our skills to one of our own … there are simply no words to describe our pain and anguish.”

U. S. First Responders Association said on Facebook that Nuckols suffered a heart attack. “He was working a 24-hour shift and had responded to multiple emergency calls earlier that day.”

His EMS partner found him unresponsive in a chair about 8 p.m. Friday. She gave Nuckols CPR and called for help. He died later at a hospital.

Visitation will be from noon-7 p.m. Thursday at the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home in Portland.

A procession in and around Portland will precede and follow Friday’s funeral services. The Jay County Sheriff’s Office shared a map of the procession route on social media on Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office says drivers should expect delays and stopped traffic between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday. People wishing to honor Nuckols were asked to line Meridian Street from Votaw Street to Water Street in downtown Portland.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Fellowship Baptist Church, which is located along State Road 67 west of Portland. Burial will follow at Green Park Cemetery.