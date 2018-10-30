Jazz musicians perform for students in Indianapolis Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jazz musicians perform in Indianapolis for students. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Jazz musicians who have performed around the country are now playing for students in Indianapolis.

They're planning to hold several performances.

Monday morning, they played at the Edison School of Arts in Indianapolis.

The musicians played several songs and talked to the students about the history of jazz music.

The musicians are part of the band known as the Jimmy Robertson Band.

The group has three more performances planned at different schools in the city.

"This is my life, this is everything to me, playing music and then to see the kids, enjoy it and to sing along and to participate in it...you know we would be neurotic if we didn't have music, that's how important it is in our lives. We, a lot of times take it for granted, but we want to present it to children so they can start at a young age understanding the value of music," said Perry Robertson, who plays the flute.

The Music Performance Trust Fund is helping pay for the shows.

Phillips Music Guild of Indianapolis is also helping with the performances.

