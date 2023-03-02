Jeep driver dies in crash on US 36 near Lynn

LYNN, Ind. (WISH) — A Jeep driver died Thursday morning in a crash with a semitractor on U.S. 36 in southeastern Randolph County, the sheriff says.

The name of the person who died was being withheld pending positive identification by the Randolph County coroner, Sheriff Art L. Moystner said in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

The Randolph County E911 Center received a report of the crash about 8:50 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 36 east of U.S. 27. That’s near Lynn, a town of about 950 residents.

Investigators believed the 2010 Jeep was westbound when it pulled into the path of the eastbound semi while attempting to pass a westbound box truck. Michael Kavanaugh, 60, of Birdseye, swerved to the south shoulder but was unable to avoid hitting the Jeep before coming to rest in the south ditch. The Jeep came to rest in the north ditch.

Kavanaugh was not hurt in the crash.

Lynn is about a 90-minute drive east-northeast of downtown Indianapolis.