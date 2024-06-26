Jelly Roll extends Beautifully Broken tour to include stop in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jelly Roll has extended his Beautifully Broken tour with 15 new dates, including a show in Indianapolis.

Jelly Roll will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, Nov. 7. Show openers are rising country stars ERNEST, Shaboozey, and Allie Colleen.

Jelly shared the news Tuesday evening during an interview with late night host Jimmy Kimmel. He also performed a never-before-heard track from his upcoming album called “Burning.”

Ticket information

Tickets to the Indianapolis concert will be available starting with a presale for Citi cardholders and Verizon customers on Thursday, June 27.

General ticket on-sale starts Monday, July 1, at 10 a.m. at Live Nation and jellyroll615.com

Fans can also purchase VIP packages that may include premium seats, a backstage tour and group photo, VIP lounge, limited edition tour poster, and more. Visit vipnation.com to learn more.

About Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) released his debut album, “Whitsitt Chapel,” in June 2023. The album debuted in the Top 3 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart and at No. 2 on the Top County Album charts.

Following his sweep at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, where he earned 3 awards, Jelly received Billboard’s 2023 Breakthrough Award and the People’s Choice Award for Male Country Artist of the Year. He was also nominated for Best New Artist and Best Duo/Group Performance for “Save Me (with Lainey Wilson)” at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards.

Jelly Roll is expected to release the first single off his upcoming album later this year.