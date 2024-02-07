Jennifer Hudson to perform at halftime of the NBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Singer, songwriter, producer, and Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson will perform the halftime show at the 2024 NBA All Star Game in Indianapolis.

“So honored and excited to be performing at halftime of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indy!” Hudson said Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hudson, a native of Chicago, rose to fame in 2004 as a contestant on the third season of American Idol and finished seventh. She made her film debut in the 2006 musical “Dreamgirls” in 2007, earning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Effie White.

For her work in music, theater, television, and movies, Hudson became the youngest woman to receive all four major American entertainment awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

In 2022, Hudson launched her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and stars in the upcoming film release “Breathe,” an action thriller also starring Sam Worthington and Milla Jovovich.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is Saturday, Feb. 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

