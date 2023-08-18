Jerry Seinfeld to ‘yada, yada, yada’ at IU’s homecoming

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Even if it ends up as a show about nothing, star comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform at the campus of Indiana University as part of homecoming festivities.

JS Touring announced Seinfeld will perform his newest stand-up routine on the Indiana University Auditorium stage Friday, Oct. 20, to kick off the weekend. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the venue in the center of the Bloomington campus.

The comedian is touring the country with dates scheduled through December, before starting a residency in Las Vegas, according to dates listed on his website.

Seinfeld’s promotional team states that he “has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.”

Seinfeld, now 69 years old, first gained popularity after a 1981 appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Caron. He co-created “Seinfeld” eight years later. The network sitcom was often described as a show about nothing.

Many years later, Seinfeld told an interviewer on the “Awards Chatter” podcast that the tagline was “nonsense.” He explained that the show was pitched to be about what it was like to be a New York comic developing material. The show ran for nine seasons.

Since starring, writing, and co-producing the sitcom that bears his name, Seinfeld has added several movies, books, and the web series: “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and Netflix projects to his resume.

He is also involved in the Good+ Foundation, founded by his wife, Jessica Seinfeld. The national nonprofit aims to dismantle multi-generational poverty by providing services and resources for low-income parents and caregivers. Seinfeld serves as the chair of the organization’s Fatherhood Leadership Council, which his website explains “supports programs that address the roots of intergenerational poverty and change the story around fatherhood.”

Tickets for Seinfeld’s Indiana performance go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Prices start at $55, according to the release by JS Touring.