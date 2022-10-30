Local

Jiffy Lube murals finalist in international competition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local artwork in Indiana is reaching people worldwide.

For the past six years, Jiffy Lube of Indiana has partnered with the Arts Council of Indianapolis to showcase the artwork of local artists on its store walls throughout the state.

The mural projects started as a way to cover up graffiti at one of its shops. The campaign is now an award-winning initiative that’s caught the eyes of the ‘Shorty Awards”. The Shorty Awards is an international program that honors purposeful and impactful work that organizations are doing across the globe. The work includes social, digital media, and in-person work that raises awareness for a cause.

Jiffy Lube of Indiana Mural Projects are a finalist for the Shorty Awards; you can help the project win by voting online. You have until Nov. 9 to vote, so click the link here to help support local artists.