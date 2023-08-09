Jiffy Lube of Indiana launches initiative to reduce catalytic converter theft

Jiffy Lube of Indiana launched the Catalytic Converter Identification Initiative, which offers options for Hoosiers to protect their vehicles from theft. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — An Indiana local business has introduced a program to tackle the increase of catalytic converter thefts across the nation.

Thieves like to steal the converters from vehicle exhaust systems and sell them to scrap yards for hundreds of dollars for quick cash. As a result, Jiffy Lube of Indiana launched the Catalytic Converter Identification Initiative, which offers options for Hoosiers to protect their vehicles from theft.

“It’s going to be before your muffler and after the exhaust manifold of the vehicle. What the catalytic converter does is, it takes the fumes and gasses from the engine, takes the toxic part out, and then the regular just exhaust comes out of your car. The minerals inside it are what pull the toxins out and that’s what makes the converter so valuable,” Lyann Hobbs, general manager of the Jiffy Lube at 10th Street and Girls School Road, said.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter thefts increased by 238% from 2020 to 2022, rising from 16,660 to 64,701 cases nationwide.

Jiffy Lube of Indiana’s catalytic converter ID program aims to address the growing trend.

As part of the program, vehicle owners can choose to have technicians engrave the last eight digits of their vehicle’s Vehicle Identification Number, or VIN, onto the catalytic converter. This identification method aims to deter thieves and aid law enforcement in tracing stolen converters. A brightly-colored paint stripe can be added to the catalytic converter for easy identification.

Jiffy Lube of Indiana is offering the service for free. No other purchases are necessary and the process only takes a few minutes.

Anyone can receive this service by visiting any of Jiffy Lube Indiana’s 50+ store locations. No appointment is necessary.

Visit the Jiffy Lube of Indiana website to find out more.