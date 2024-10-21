Jim Irsay says he’s giving away Taylor Swift concert tickets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jim Irsay, the owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, is going to give away tickets to one of Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“TAYLOR SWIFT tickets coming up 👍🏼,” Irsay said on X at 11:10 a.m. Monday.

Irsay did not say how fans can win the tickets or how many tickets he plans to give away.

Swift will bring her “Eras Tour” to Lucas Oil Stadium on the nights of Nov. 1, 2, and 3.

