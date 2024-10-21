Jim Irsay says he’s giving away Taylor Swift concert tickets
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jim Irsay, the owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, is going to give away tickets to one of Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“TAYLOR SWIFT tickets coming up 👍🏼,” Irsay said on X at 11:10 a.m. Monday.
Irsay did not say how fans can win the tickets or how many tickets he plans to give away.
Swift will bring her “Eras Tour” to Lucas Oil Stadium on the nights of Nov. 1, 2, and 3.
Previous Coverage
- Taylor Swift confirms Lucas Oil roof will be closed for the Eras Tour
- Indiana State Museum’s TAY/gate party profits will fund new exhibits
- …Ready for It? Hamilton County launches Taylor Swift events for all ages, interests
- Indiana poet creates poetry book inspired by Taylor Swift
- Indianapolis winery kicks off Taylor Swift’s visit with two events
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.