Jim Irsay is giving away Taylor Swift tickets. Here’s how to make them yours

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay is making good on a promise he made to give away tickets to see Taylor Swift perform in Indianapolis.

Swift will bring her “Eras” Tour to Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Colts, for performances on Nov. 1, 2, and 3.

One lucky winner will receive four tickets to Swift’s concert on Saturday, Nov. 2, courtesy of Irsay.

He’s also throwing in dinner at Wisanggeni Pawon, an Indonesian restaurant on East 71st Street.

To enter the giveaway, you must:

Quote Irsay’s tweet from 12:08 p.m. Tuesday and tell him “why it should be you”

Retweet must include #ForTheShoe

Deadline is 12 p.m. Friday

“Will be many worthy entries, but I can only pick one!” Irsay tweeted.