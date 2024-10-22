Jim Irsay is giving away Taylor Swift tickets. Here’s how to make them yours
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay is making good on a promise he made to give away tickets to see Taylor Swift perform in Indianapolis.
Swift will bring her “Eras” Tour to Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Colts, for performances on Nov. 1, 2, and 3.
One lucky winner will receive four tickets to Swift’s concert on Saturday, Nov. 2, courtesy of Irsay.
He’s also throwing in dinner at Wisanggeni Pawon, an Indonesian restaurant on East 71st Street.
To enter the giveaway, you must:
- Quote Irsay’s tweet from 12:08 p.m. Tuesday and tell him “why it should be you”
- Retweet must include #ForTheShoe
- Deadline is 12 p.m. Friday
“Will be many worthy entries, but I can only pick one!” Irsay tweeted.
