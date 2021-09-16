Local

Job fair at Lucas Oil Stadium for veterans, military members and their spouses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will be hosting a job fair at Lucas Oil Stadium from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be more than 50 companies seeking to hire transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

Some of the companies that will be looking to hire are Eli Lilly and Company, Canon, UPS and Pacers Sports and Entertainment. RecruitMilitary says leaving the military after years of service and heading into the civilian job market is scary for servicemembers. They say military service does not automatically qualify servicemembers for employment.

So, they’re stepping in by connecting veterans with employers who are ready to hire.

“It’s a great avenue. It’s a great avenue to get out here in Indianapolis and get in front of these servicemembers and again it’s meaningful career employment. We want to make sure we find them that next career, not the next job, the next career so they can do this for the foreseen future and want to go to work every day,” RecruitMiliary’s event director Rob Mulvihill said.

“I mean, it’s getting folks back in the workforce. It’s the networking,” Mulvihill said.

Veterans are encouraged to register online at success.recruitmilitary.com. However, walk-ins are welcome. Registration is free and there’s complimentary parking in the South Lot.

Mulvihill also shared some tips for success at the job fair. He says bring your resume and find out who will be there in advance.