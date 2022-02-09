Local

Job Ready Indy going online, hopes to help unemployment numbers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the most recent numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate is getting better, but still sitting at 1.2% for the Indianapolis area. Job Ready Indy hopes that making some changes can help get the rest of that workforce back out there.



“There is an abundance of opportunities for employment we really just don’t have the labor force participating,” said Job Ready Indy CEO Angela Carr Klitzsch.

Originally created to help youth obtain the skills needed for the workplace, JRI is now opening it up to people of all ages. Carr Klitzsch, says they know there a lot of people out there who can help businesses in the city.

“We really heard loud and clear, while this was valuable as part of that first job or mimicking that first job, the reality is we have many individuals in the workforce right now who could benefit from a brush up in these skills. Particularly so many of us are working in these virtual environments and your just not getting that same type of interaction that you would in an office space,” said Klitzsch.

The process is very simple. You can sign up through a list of organizations that provide the training, or you can sign up individually. You can also earn badges for the courses you complete.

“So employers can feel confidence that individuals are showing up on the job, job ready. That they have the mindset, the self management, the learning strategy skills needed, that they have the social skills needed to be productive in the work place,” said Klitzsch.

She says taking it online is only gonna help.

“I think too, ultimately employers will benefit from the talent. We can teach a lot of those occupational skills and specificities of the job,” said Klitzsch.