Jobvite moving headquarters to Indianapolis, adding jobs for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Recruiting company Jobvite announced Thursday it is moving its corporate headquarters to Indianapolis with a plan to increase the size of its local workforce to more than 300 employees over the next three years.

The company is relocating its headquarters from San Mateo, California.

According to the company, Jobvite has facilitated more than 3,000 hires for Indiana-based companies in 2020.

“Jobvite started expanding its presence in Indianapolis in 2019 after acquiring Canvas, the world’s first text-based interviewing platform, and many of our valued customers and team members are based here. This city is a natural place for global technology companies like us to establish our home base,” said Aman Brar, CEO of Jobvite, in a press release sent to News 8. “We are excited to grow in Indianapolis while expanding our global customer footprint. I’m very appreciative of the collaboration and support we received from the offices of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, Mayor Joe Hogsett, Indy Chamber, TechPoint, and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). We believe Indy’s robust talent and tech ecosystem will be advantageous to our continued growth.”

The company plans to hire more Hoosiers in the coming years to fill roles in product engineering, sales, marketing, and finance departments.

Click here to learn more about Jobvite.