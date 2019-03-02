Joe Melillo takes part in the Polar Plunge Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Joe Melillo during the Polar Plunge. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Many helped raised money for a good cause by jumping into a freezing body of water Saturday morning.

One of those people who participated in the Polar Plunge was News 8's Joe Melillo.

Indy Style's Tracy Forner who was the event's emcee even let Joe take the plunge a little early.

Unfortunately for Joe, he did the jump a tad wrong and had to give it a second try, jumping back in the freezing water.

In 2018, more than 3,000 people took part in the fundraiser that brought in nearly $800,000 for Special Olympics Indiana.

