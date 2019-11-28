Joe’s Junction providing free Thanksgiving meals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A travel stop on the city’s southwest side is providing a free meal to people who need it.

Joe’s Junction raised more than $1,000 from customers to help purchase food and drinks.

Staff has been preparing the turkey and all the fixings since Tuesday.

This is the 10th year they’ve held a meal for the homeless.

Not only do they provide a free meal, but store manager Barbara Nelson has baskets of free hats, gloves and scarves.

The meal is at 11 a.m. at the Joe’s Junction near the 2000 block of Kentucky Avenue in Indianapolis.