Joey Chesnut finished 4th at ‘The World-Famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship’

by: Hanna Mordoh and Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Famed competitive eater Joey Chestnut did not get crowned champion at Saturday’s “The World-Famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship” before the Big 10 Championship game.

The Major League Eating website says Geoff Esper won, after eating 16 pounds and 6.4 ounces of shrimp cocktail in eight minutes.

Chestnut, from Westfield was on “Daybreak” ahead of the competition hoping to take home the title again. He did admit this has been a tough year with him battling a leg injury.

Chestnut ended in 4th place, after eating 10 pounds and 9.6 ounces of shrimp cocktail.

