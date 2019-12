INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Professional eater Joey Chestnut has earned another championship belt from an eating contest in Indiana.

Saturday at the Big Ten tailgate on Georgia Street, Chestnut once again ate the most St. Elmo shrimp cocktail.

This year he tossed back 10 pounds of shrimp glazed in the famously spicy sauce.

Last year he set the record for eating more than 18 pounds of shrimp cocktail in just eight minutes.

He has won the contest every year since it was started.