Joey Chestnut poppin’ into Victory Field for World Record Popcorn-Eating Challenge

Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018 in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Competitive eater Joey Chestnut will “pop by” Victory Field on Tuesday, Aug. 23, to compete in the World Record Popcorn-Eating Challenge.

Chestnut will have eight minutes to beat the current world record by munching on more than 28.5, 24-ounce servings of popcorn.

The contest will begin at 6:40 p.m., just before a game between the Indianapolis Indians and Rochester Red Wings.

“The Tuesday Dollar Menu at Victory Field is one of our most popular Daily Deals among fans, offering popcorn, peanuts, chips, Cracker Jack, and hot dogs all for one dollar apiece at concessions,” Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president & general manager, said. “We are excited to add flavor to our games on August 16 and 23 as Joey Chestnut attempts to break the world record for most popcorn eaten in eight minutes.”

To prepare for the contest, Chestnut will devour items from the dollar menu on Tuesday, Aug. 16, when the Indians host the Iowa Cubs. He will meet with fans starting at 6 p.m. in the Center Field Plaza and will take part in eating challenges during the third and fifth innings.

Chestnut, who lives in Westfield, says he started going to Indians games after he moved to the Hoosier state.

“Since I’ve moved to Indiana, I have loved going to Indianapolis Indians games and enjoying the whole experience – including the items offered at the concession stand. I’m ready to claim the world champion popcorn-eating challenge at the best minor league ballpark in America at Victory Field, surrounded by Hoosiers, doing what I love.”

During both games, fans will receive free bottles of Joey Chestnut sauces (while supplies last).

Chestnut holds more competitive eating records than any other athlete in history. His records include eating 76 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs and buns in 10 minutes, 182 chicken wings in 30 minutes, and 18 pounds, 9.6 ounces of St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail in eight minutes.

Tickets to the 120th season of Indianapolis Indians baseball are on sale now.