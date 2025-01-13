Rob Dixon’s annual celebration of John Coltrane’s ‘A Love Supreme’ returns to The Jazz Kitchen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “The Musical Mayor of Indianapolis” is honoring a celebrated and iconic jazz album for an upcoming milestone.

Saxophonist Rob Dixon will once again pay tribute to John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme” on the album’s 60th anniversary.

The artist says for the last 10 years, he has commemorated Coltrane’s work for an annual show at The Jazz Kitchen in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood.

“We never really thought to perform the music live, because it’s such an iconic record,” Dixon said. “It went over really well. Everybody loved it, so it just became a yearly event.”

Dixon performed a snippet from the album on News 8’s Daybreak Monday morning ahead of the show.

Coltrane released “A Love Supreme” in 1965. It came after the famed saxophonist was fired from Miles Davis’ band and struggled with heroin use.

The album is considered by most — especially those in the jazz world — as a masterpiece. Dixon credits that to Coltrane’s improvisational style.

“It was great because it was kind of a paradigm shift in the music,” Dixon said. “Moving into like a more free music that was kind of a little bit more abstract and influenced that music in the next decade. (It) influenced what happened with fusion music. “

More than half a century later, the album is still an inspiration for artists across genres, according to Dixon

He’s listened to the album hundreds, maybe even thousands, of times. Despite that, the Musical Mayor still learns something new with every listen.

“Every time we play it, I discover something different about the music,” Dixon said. “I still find somethings — you know, that musical gold nuggets that I didn’t discover before.”

Dixon will perform two shows for his “A Love Supreme” 60th Anniversary Tribute at The Jazz Kitchen on Jan. 19. For more information and tickets, click here.

‘A Love Supreme’ 60th Anniversary Tribute showtimes