Library board to discuss moving John Green book back to teen section

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton East Public Library board will discuss moving “The Fault in Our Stars” back to the teen section following outrage by the book’s author John Green.

“Upon reviewing the page(s) of “The Fault in Our Stars” book that were the basis of the Director’s and review staff’s reason to move the book out of the Teen section,” said Laura Alerding, president of the Hamilton East Public Library Board. “I believe there was an error in implementing the Collection Development Policy, and that this book should be moved back to the Teen section immediately. The Board of Trustees will discuss further what went wrong with the review process at the next public board meeting. No further comments at this time.”

The Hamilton East Public Library Board will talk about moving the book back to the teen section on August 24.

The book was moved to the adult section last week for violating the board’s new ‘Collection Development Policy‘ that overrides publisher, author, and librarian recommendations on where to shelve books.