Johnson Co. inmate dies after being found unconscious in cell

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A Johnson County inmate died Friday morning after being found unconscious in their cell Friday morning, police say.

Just after 9:30 a.m., Johnson County Sheriff’s Office correction officers found an inmate unconscious. Officers immediately began performing lifesaving measures until EMS arrived.

According to a release, CPR was performed for several minutes but was unsuccessful. The inmate was pronounced deceased at the jail.

Police say foul play is not suspected in the death of the inmate. The inmate’s name and cause of death were not immediately known.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.