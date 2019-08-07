Johnson County animal group asks for help finding stolen kitten

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An animal group is asking for help after one of its kittens was stolen over the weekend.

Officials with Johnson County Community Cats say a 14-week-old kitten named Riesling was snatched from a cage at the Pet Supplies Plus near County Line Road and Emerson Avenue between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday.

Riesling is an orange, black and white Calico and has a shaved stomach. She was just spayed a few weeks ago.

Johnson County Community Cats is offering a cash reward for Riesling’s return.

Anyone with information is asked to call Johnson County Community Cats at (317) 914-4211 or email tips to tnr@jcccats.org.