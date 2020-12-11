Operation Firewall leads to child solicitation arrests in Johnson County

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Johnson County officials say multiple people were arrested in a child solicitation investigation.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office announced the charges at a Friday morning press conference.

The operation started on Dec. 8.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office say a fake profile of an underage girl was created on a “sex-oriented website,” according to Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess.

Arrangements were then made to meet up. When the suspect would arrive, they were arrested.

Trending Headlines

“We call this Operation Firewall,” Sheriff Burgess said. “Just like a firewall protects your computer from potential dangers of the internet getting through, our goal here was to do the same for our children here in Johnson County.”

Ten people were arrested in total. Nine of them face child solicitation charges. Two face additional charges for providing pornographic materials to a minor and one was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Arrested in the operation: