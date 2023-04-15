Johnson County woman dead after crash on State Road 135

TRAFALGAR, Ind. (WISH) — A Johnson County woman is dead after a fatal crash occurred Friday afternoon in Trafalgar, Indiana, 40 minutes south of Indianapolis.

In a statement made by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at State Road 135 and South County Road 500 West in Trafalgar around 3:42 p.m.

Investigators say that Jeremiah May, 16, of Morgantown, Indiana, was driving a gray 2013 GMC Sierra truck and traveling westbound on State Road 135.

May had attempted to turn left onto South County Road 500 West when he struck a second driver, Hugh Gossage, 79, of Trafalgar, who was traveling eastbound in a 2005 GMC Sierra truck.

Both drivers sustained injuries in the crash. May, Gossage, and Gossage’s passenger were transported to Indianapolis area hospitals for their injuries.

Gossage’s passenger, 79-year-old Mary Gossage, also sustained injuries in the accident, and was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Officers say in the release that May told deputies that he did not see Gossage’s truck when making the turn.

May and Gossage’s conditions are unknown. No further information has been provided at this time.