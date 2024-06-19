Join Conner Prairie for the Juneteenth Jubilee

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Celebrate Juneteenth with Fishers Arts Council and Fishers High School’s Black Leaders Club at Conner Prairie on Wednesday.

Admission to Conner Prairie is free until 3 p.m. At 5 p.m., Juneteenth Jubilee will begin.

Juneteenth Jubilee will give the community a chance to explore Black owned businesses and community resources along with live entertainment and local food vendors.

Younger visitors can enjoy a kid’s zone with a playground, bouncy houses, face painting, photo booth, interactive music, and 1859 Balloon Voyage ride (weather permitting).

There will also be opportunities for visitors of all ages to learn about lesser-known important Black Americans and their impact on history and culture.

Juneteenth Jubilee is about community, says Ryan Spencer, Conner Prairie’s vice president and chief programs officer.

“Everybody has a place in history and today we get to uplift our African American community and celebrate that together,” Spencer said.

To make the event more inclusive for all, ASL interpreters from LUNA Language Services will be available, courtesy of the Fishers Parks & Recreation Department.

Juneteenth Jubilee kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. The event is free. Guests should enter through the Festival Gate.

Click here for more information on the Juneteenth Jubilee.