Jolly Days return to Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is celebrating family traditions and holidays with its ninth annual Jolly Days Winter Wonderland.

Visitors will enjoy the 47-foot Yule Slide, Jingles the Jolly Bear and visits with Santa from Friday through Dec. 24.

The exhibit lays out several other activities in an attempt to turn the museum into an indoor Winter Wonderland. Leslie Olsen with the Children’s Museum says every year it seems like the adults enjoy the exhibit just as much as the kids do.

“They get to do all these wonderful activities indoors and that makes a lot more fun because they’re not outside freezing to death,” Olsen said and laughed.

Olsen says after many families visit and experience the exhibit a couple times, it quickly becomes a tradition and she has an idea why.

“We’ve noticed that when Santa Claus comes on Friday then families start getting pictures taken every year in here and they can watch their kids grow up whether it’s on video or regular pictures,” she said.

The Jolly Days Winter Wonderland exhibit is happening through Jan. 5.