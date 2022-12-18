Local

Joseph McAtee, former Indianapolis police chief dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis police chief and Marion County Sheriff Joseph McAtee has died.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced his death in a Facebook post Saturday. IMPD says their thoughts and prayers are with McAtee’s family and friends, former co-workers, and with our community.

His cause of death hasn’t been disclosed at this time.

Current IMPD Chief Randal Taylor made a response after hearing about Chief McAtee’s passing:

“Sheriff Joe McAtee hired me as one of his deputies back in 1993. Others that hired on with me in the same class are still working with IMPD—Namely, Commander Phil Burton, Captain Chris Boomershine, Captain Mark McCardia, Sergeant Kelly Weidner, and Sergeant Jeff Breedlove. Sheriff McAtee was a kind and thoughtful leader who leaves a legacy of individual and family public service unmatched in the history of our city. We will miss him.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett also reacted with a tweet saying: