Journey into the world of racing at Gallery Forty-Two

Gallery Forty-Two

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s time to experience the thrill of speed through art, Gallery Forty-Two in Downtown Indianapolis is where the art and rubber meet the pavement.

The Gallery is hosting its 2nd Annual ‘Art of Speed Juried Art Exhibition,’ an event combining motorsports and art.

The exhibition features 24 of the area’s top visual artists and showcases over 50 pieces, including photography, paintings, drawings, multi-media, and sculptures.

The “Art of Speed” celebrates the spirit of May, speed, and auto racing and offers a visual journey that captivates and inspires both motorsports and art lovers. Visitors can experience the show from May 5 to June 11. The Gallery also hosts an Artist Reception Friday, May 12, from 6-10 p.m. It’s a free event to meet the artists, enjoys light food and drinks, and journey through the world of art and speed.