Judge: Circle City Broadcasting lawsuit against AT&T can move forward

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge says Circle City Broadcasting’s discrimination lawsuit against AT&T can move forward.

Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt on Wednesday rejected a request by AT&T to dismiss the suit.

The judge in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis found Circle City Broadcasting and DuJuan McCoy, founder, chief executive officer and president of the company, had presented “enough factual information to present, at the very least, a circumstantial case for intentional discrimination.”

McCoy sued AT&T in 2020, accusing the company of racial discrimination for refusing to negotiate retransmission contracts for WISH-TV and WNDY.

“AT&T’s present behavior in Indianapolis presents the perpetuation of the systemic racial bias embodied in its playbook and is an existential threat to minority-owned media,” the suit claims.

A federal judge earlier this year allowed a similar lawsuit against DISH Network to continue.

It’s set for trial in May 2022.

The judge did dismiss a defamation claim against AT&T.