Judge denies early release for man convicted of brutal double murder in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A judge has denied releasing from prison a man convicted of killing a mother and her child in 1987.

Harold “Pookie” Nettles, 68, was convicted of two counts of murder in December 1988 after brutally killing Brenda Freeman and her 5-year-old son Michel Carmichael at home in Muncie in December 1987, according to court documents.

On Jan. 5, 1989, a judge sentenced Nettles to 60 years on each count and ordered they be served consecutively for a total sentence of 120 years.

Before imposing the sentence, the court stated, “This was a monstrous crime. These crimes shocked the consciousness of the entire community,” and “I have detected no remorse on the part of the defendant.”

On July 13, the prosecuting attorney of Delaware County filed an objection to any modification of Nettles’s sentence.

The prosecuting attorney on Friday sent out a news release on the judge’s ruling.