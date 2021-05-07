Local

Judge dismisses former Cathedral teacher’s claim he was fired over same-sex marriage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A judge on Friday threw out a former Cathedral High School teacher’s lawsuit alleging the Archdiocese of Indianapolis fired him because he is in a same-sex marriage.

Joshua Payne-Elliott worked as a teacher at the Catholic high school for 13 years before he was terminated in June 2019. He says the archdiocese ordered him to be fired last year because he’s in a same sex marriage.

The church has argued the First Amendment’s freedom of religion prohibits the courts from reviewing decisions by the archdiocese.

Indiana Supreme Court justices in December voted 2-2, with Chief Justice Loretta Rush abstaining, thereby denying a request to hear the case and sending back to a special judge for Marion Superior Court in Indianapolis. Lance Hamner, the Johnson Superior Court 3 judge in Franklin, was appointed to rule on the teacher’s lawsuit against the archdiocese.

The former teacher’s lawyer, Kathleen DeLaney, did not immediately have a response Friday afternoon, according to a representative from her office.

The law firm representing the archdiocese issued a news release that called the decision “an important ruling” that ensures “students and families receive an authentic Catholic education.”

Joshua Payne-Elliott married Layton Payne-Elliott in 2017. Layton Payne-Elliott teaches math at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. When the archdiocese requested Layton’s termination from Brebeuf, the school initially tried to split the archdiocese. On June 21, 2019, Archbishop Charles C. Thompson dropped Brebeuf from the archdiocese. The Vatican suspended Thompson’s decision in September 2019, returning Brebeuf as a Catholic Jesuit school.

