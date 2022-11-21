Local

Judge orders Bloomington to reconsider student group’s ‘All Lives Matter’ mural

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Bloomington must reconsider a conservative student group’s request to paint an “All Lives Matter” mural on a city street, a federal judge has ordered.

Judge Sarah Evans Barker issued her decision on Friday.

The IU chapter of Turning Point USA sued the city in February, claiming the decision to deny a permit for the mural violated the free speech rights under the U.S. and Indiana constitutions.

Turning Point USA, founded in part by online conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk, is a student group that says its mission is to “identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government.”

The group filed the request after the city approved three “Black Lives Matter” murals on city streets in 2020 and 2021.

The organization’s mural design included the phrase “All Lives Matter” and red and blue lines to show support for first responders.

Bloomington officials denied the request, arguing that the “Black Lives Matter” murals represented government speech reflecting the beliefs of the city.

Barker ruled the city’s decision did not violate the right to free speech, but that the city failed to have clear policies on how to approve public art displays.

“Despite the City’s clearly expressed intent to encourage members of the general public to develop art to be displayed in City rights-of-way, including in ‘transportation corridors’ and ’roundabouts and intersections,’ without regard to any established objective criteria or content-based limitations, the City peremptorily denied Plaintiffs’ access to the application process on grounds that ‘the City does not take recommendations for art in its right of way from individuals’,” Barker wrote.

“Given the apparent inaccuracy of this reason for the City’s denial and the fact that Plaintiffs’ chosen message is plainly in tension with the City’s publicly-espoused view, we hold that Plaintiffs have demonstrated at least some likelihood of success in establishing that the City’s failure to permit them to submit a public art proposal in the same way other private groups have presented public art proposals for display in City rights-of-way was based on the viewpoint they sought to convey.”

Barker’s order gives the city of Bloomington 45 days to publicize its rules to get permission for a public art display in the public right-of-way.