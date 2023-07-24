Judge rules former Purdue player’s parties can continue with restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Purdue basketball player A.J. Hammons caught a break from a Marion County judge Monday afternoon, ruling that his disruptive parties could continue – but with restrictions.

Hammons was sued in May by neighbors over parties he charged people to attend at his home. He would advertise the parties on social media, with attendees paying “big money.”

Police were called to Hammons’ house several times for shots being fired and party-goers fighting, parking, and arguing in the Harrison Run neighborhood across the street from his house. The neighbors also took Hammons to court after several houses were struck by gunfire.

The judge ruled Monday that Hammons can continue his parties with a number of restrictions, including:

Providing security personnel when a paid ticketed event of 25 or more people is in progress. Security must also say on the premises until the party ends.

Hammons must take reasonable steps to make sure his guest do not trespass onto any of the Harrison Run Homeowner Association properties.

Everyone in attendance will be searched for weapons.

Hammons must take measures to make sure no weapons are discharged.

Unreasonably loud noise, including yelling, shouting, and screaming, will not be permitted.

Hammon’s guests will not be allowed to park in the Harrison Run neighborhood, as well as impede traffic, crosswalks, alleyways, yards, or driveways.

Large paid parties must end no later than 1 a.m. All guests also must leave the area at that time.

The judge ordered the injunction go into effect and stay in effect until it is modified by the court.

News 8’s Richard Essex contributed to this report.