Judge rules in Holcomb’s favor; lawsuit over emergency powers bill can proceed

by: Brady Gibson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Marion County judge has ruled in favor of Governor Holcomb in a legal challenge by the attorney general.

The judge has refused to throw out the governor’s lawsuit over a new legislative emergency powers bill.

The judge rejected Attorney General Todd Rokita’s claim that only he could file a lawsuit on behalf of the state.

The ruling was signed on Saturday and was made public Tuesday morning. It says Holcomb does have the constitutional right to defend executive powers in court.

Holcomb is asking the judge to overturn a new state law that would allow lawmakers to call their own special session.

Holcomb vetoed the bill this spring while lawmakers overrode that veto.

