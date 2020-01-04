Jump-start your Saturday with a free Orangetheory Fitness class

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than half of Americans say exercising is their New Year’s resolution of choice.

Orangetheory Fitness is helping people in central Indiana get a jump-start on their fitness goals.

The company is partnering with Fabletics at The Fashion Mall at Keystone to host the free class Saturday morning.

Orangetheory will also provide free waters thanks to Vital Proteins.

Guests will receive exclusive offers to Fabletics workout gear plus raffles and prizes.

The workout will be a 30-minute workout with an Orangetheory Fitness trainer leading the exercises.

The class will start at 9 a.m. and is open to the public.

For more information or to RSVP, click here.