Jumpstart the weekend with jazz guitarist John Pizarelli

(Provided Photo/Jazz Kitchen)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For years, John Pizzarelli was best known as “Bucky’s son”, referring to the late jazz guitar legend Bucky Pizzarelli. But more than 40 years after his first recording, John has more than made a name for himself.

The guitarist is bringing his latest tour to the Jazz Kitchen in Indianapolis tonight, along with one of his hallmarks – his scat singing in unison with his guitar solos.

Pizzarelli tells News 8 he’ll perform songs from across his four-decade career, including the music of Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and others, plus he says he’ll preview some songs off a forthcoming album that’s been recorded and will be released either later this year or early 2025.

John Pizzarelli will perform two shows tonight, one at 7 p.m. the second at 9:30 p.m. at the Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N. College Ave. Ticket information is available at https://thejazzkitchen.com/.