Juneteenth celebrations happening Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Hoosiers have a wide variety of Juneteenth celebrations to go to on Saturday.

Organizers for the Third Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Tarkington Park say there will be performances, history discussions, and more.

“There is a variety of activities for families and children of all ages, including a youth basketball clinic, an Indianapolis Fire Department fire truck, Versiti of Indiana’s mobile blood unit will be on-site to accept

blood donations and to promote the importance of a diverse blood supply, and IU Health will conduct screenings, check blood pressure, and administer COVID vaccinations at no charge,” explained Danita Hoskin, the community builder for Midtown Indianapolis Inc.

Other Juneteenth celebrations include:

The Indiana State Museum from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Indy Juneteenth Parade starts at 10 a.m. followed by the festival at noon at Military Park.

The Eiteljorg Museum celebrates Juneteenth and Jazz from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.