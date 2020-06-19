Local

Juneteenth celebrations take on added significance

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Friday is Juneteenth.

That special day is the commemoration of an announcement to the end of slavery in America.

Indiana recognizes it with celebrations all around the city.

However, this year’s Juneteenth celebration is taking on a new significance due to the nationwide protests for racial justice.

Susan Hall Dotson, the coordinator of African American History at the Indiana Historical Society (IHS, stopped by Daybreak Friday.

She discussed some of the changes she’s noticed with this year’s Juneteenth, how the IHS is recognizing the day and how people can get involved.

To watch the entire interview, click on the video.

